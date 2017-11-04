MVA’s Beer & BBQ Festival to showcase Taiwan bartenders

TWO bartenders from Taiwan will present new cocktail recipes at the Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival this Saturday at Garapan Fishing Base.

The Marianas Visitors Authority’s new signature event will start at 5 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Frankie Hong and Kenny Shih, owners of Fourplay Cuisine and Bar in Taipei, arrived on Thursday, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

The two bartenders were accompanied by MVA Taiwan representative country manager Milane Tsai and photographer Sabrina Chen.

Concepcion said Fourplay Cuisine and Bar is very popular in Taiwan because its bartenders can effortlessly mix cocktail according to the preference or mood of their customers.

Hong and Shih, as well as the bar’s two other owners, Allan Ching and Rick Lin, are experienced bartenders, Concepcion added.

The visiting bartenders will concoct special cocktails for the Marianas Beer & BBQ Festival. “They are very creative,” Concepcion said, referring to the bartenders.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hong and Shih said they will introduce three different cocktails: Saipan Ocean Blue, Tinian Spicy Red and Rota Nature Green in lemon grass and peppermint. They named the cocktails after the three islands’ famous “brands.”





They said they brought their own ingredients but these are also available in the CNMI.

Concepcion said Hong will have a special booth at the festival site to demonstrate cocktail mixing.

MVA is working with Fourplay Cuisine and Bar to introduce an exclusive cocktail that will promote the Marianas, he added.

At the press conference, Concepcion also introduced Ben Jones who will be the master of ceremony for the festival.

Concepcion said “Sir Bessa,” the festival mascot, will be available for photo opportunities with tourists and community members.

MVA community projects manager and event organizer Martin Duenas said seven alcohol vendors are participating in the festival: Beer Pacific Trading, Marpac, Samcorp, Franken Brau, I Love Saipan, Saipan Brewing and Westco.

The participating food vendors are Holy Smoke, The Hut, Aiko’s and Mangge BBQ, Duenas added.

The entrance fee is $25 and will allow ticket holder to get a commemorative beer glass, two beer or wine full servings, three beer or wine samples and one chaser. They will also get to see live entertainment, enjoy great company and have fun, Duenas said.

MVA is grateful to the sponsors for their assistance and support: Imperial Pacific International, Skywalker, Joeten Enterprises and Pacific Islands Club.