CUC: No power rate hike despite increase in fuel cost

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. said there will be no power rate hike this month despite the oil price increases.

In a statement, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said the fuel adjustment charge will remain $0.16886 per kWh.

He said there has been a slight increase in the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing from October to November as reported by Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc.

However, he added, the increase did not equal or exceed 4.5 percent of the average per gallon cost of fuel.

“So there will be no adjustment made to the FAC rate for the month of November,” Camacho said.

In October, CUC increased the fuel adjustment charge to $0.16886 per kWh from $0.15917 per kWh after the average fuel prices in the oil market also increased.

In August, CUC also increased it fuel adjustment charge, previously known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause or LEAC, to $0.15917 per kWh from $0.14605 per kWh.

CUC can adjust the FAC rate based on the price of oil. But adjustments are made only when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds 4.5 percent of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the FAC rate.

CUC first instituted LEAC in 2009 to recover fuel and fuel related costs, a system also used by power providers in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The fuel adjustment charge is used to purchase fuel and serves as one of the two components that make up a cue power bill. The second rate component is the electric base rate which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.