Saleh missing for a month now

IT has been a month since Assistant Public Defender Jamal Saleh was reported missing but police have not made any progress in their investigation.

Saleh was last seen by his girlfriend, Assistant Public Defender Shoshana Epstein, in the early morning of Oct. 3, 2017 at their residence in Chalan Santa Lourdes, As Teo. She said he took a walk because he could not sleep.

Epstein has asked a private investigator to help with the search.

Grace O. Boggess, who organized a volunteer search party for Saleh, demands an update from the authorities, saying she does not want it to become another cold case.

She said investigators have not checked whether there are any recent transactions involving Saleh’s bank cards because “they are having issues with bank policies.”

Investigators have also not verified if Saleh had left the island, she added.

“The family needs answers or at least an update. We are waiting but it seems that nothing is being done on this case,” she said. “Do we have to beg (the Department of Public Safety)?”

Boggess said she is not criticizing DPS, “but we’re hoping that they at least give the family members an update.”

DPS acting spokesman Police Lt. Jason Tarkong said they have not stopped looking for Saleh.

“We are following the evidence, and the strongest we have is a ping on the phone,” he said, adding that it was traced to the Kagman tower near Joeten Kagman.

There is an ongoing investigation, Tarkong said.

Volunteers learned that someone saw Saleh walking in the early morning of Oct. 3, 2017 near Kagman Mobil, and a couple also said they later saw him near Kagman Market.

Saleh has long gray hair, 5’9’’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. His ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian.”

The Public Defender’s Office hired Saleh and Epstein in May 2017. The following month, Saleh started practicing law in the CNMI.