Saipan mayor: Remember Citizenship Day

CITIZENSHIP Day is celebrated to remind the people of the CNMI of the day when they became U.S. citizens, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said Thursday.

He encouraged the people to observe Citizenship Day today, Friday, by also reminding themselves of the ideals of their nation.

“We should, for example, protect and use wisely the federal funds given to us so they can benefit everybody without discrimination,” the mayor said.

A Vietnam War veteran, Apatang said “it is satisfying” to live under the flag of the world’s greatest and mightiest nation.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said Citizenship Day is a significant holiday for the local people.

“Of course, we also have issues with the feds like the proposed military training and federalized immigration which has affected our economy,” Hofschneider said.

But in general, he added, the NMI is satisfied with its political union with the U.S. under the Covenant which was approved by local voters in 1975 and by the U.S. Congress and President Gerald Ford in 1975-76.

On Nov. 3, 1986, in Washington, D.C., President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation in which he welcomed “the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands into the American family and congratulate our new fellow citizens.”

In the CNMI, Citizenship Day is observed on Nov. 4 which falls on a Saturday this year.

Pursuant to CNMI law, 1 CMC § 313, if a legal holiday falls on a Saturday, “it shall be celebrated on the preceding Friday.”