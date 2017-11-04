Administration vows to address public safety concerns

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will implement measures to ensure greater transparency in addressing public safety concerns of the community, Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said on Thursday.

“The governor is genuinely concerned about what has been going on within our community and has already initiated the necessary discussions to fully address these issues,” Bautista added.

“To be clear, no one in our closely-knit community deserves to feel unsafe or feel less secure in their homes or villages.”

According to Bautista, Torres is working with the Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General’s Office, and community stakeholders to ensure the safety of the people.

Bautista said Torres also appreciates and commends “the due diligence of our hardworking police force who must tackle these difficult tasks with the limited resources that are available to them.”

Bautista added, “Our officers have a great responsibility to ensure the public’s safety, and we as a community should support them.”

He said “while the administration continues to ensure that DPS and our law enforcement officers receive all the tools they need to successfully conduct their investigations and arrests, our first and utmost priority is the safety and security of every single person who calls these islands home.”

The governor “looks forward to working with DPS, the Attorney General’s Office and our community to address our collective concerns and implement effective measures to ensure greater transparency in communicating with the community.”

Former Rep. Tina Sablan, in a letter to the editor on Thursday, urged the DPS commissioner to provide timely information to the public about public safety matters.