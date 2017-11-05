BREAKING NEWS: Autopsy updates on recent deaths

(Department of Public Safety) — On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 Guam chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola conducted autopsies on three bodies. The preliminary findings are as follows:

• Chalan Kanoa murder case; victim Josepha Pineda, 53 — is classified as a homicide due to injuries received as a result of the attack.

• Missing person Joan L. Taitano, 37 — the victim’s death was due to injuries consistent with falling from a high point with sudden impact. No evidence of foul play involved.

• On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at about 3 p.m., Rota first responders responded to a drowned person incident at Pinatang Beach, Rota. The victim, 56-year-old Monte Monfore, was pronounced dead at the Rota Health Center. Based on the results of the autopsy findings, the incident is classified as an accidental death.