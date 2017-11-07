‘Tammy’ wins Ultimate Drag Queen crown

TOMAS “Tammy” Torres, who used the name Angelina Valentina Anaconda in the 2017 Ultimate Drag Queen competition, won the crown on Saturday night in the jam-packed Royal Taga Hall at Saipan World Resort.

Torres also won the Best in Make-up and Glamorous Drag Queen awards.

“Animalia Fuentes” was first runner up; “Jayna,” second runner up; “Partricia Manique Montecarlo,” third runner up; and Varricosi, fourth runner up.

Varricosi also won the Best in Hair Style award; Jayna topped the Q&A portion; and Fuentes was Best in Talent.

The other special awardees were “La Luna Sangre,” Miss Photogenic; “Valentina Hurricana Storm,” Hilarious Drag Queen; and “Mariah Carey Carey,” Best in Evening Gown.

The other participants were “Masty Vy,” “Samara Dragoncia Marina,” “Cassandra Heaven,” “Lady Fagaga Uga-uga,” “Maria Juliana” and “Corazon Maria Fulguso.”





Torres, who is originally from Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, said he joined the competition “because I believe in the Lions Club’s community programs and projects.”

In his 17 years on island, Torres said he has also joined similar competitions, winning several awards, including Best in Gown, Miss Photogenic, Best in Costume.

Torres is a beautician at Paradise Salon in Garapan on Beach Road.

“I thank all my friends, family, clients and everyone else who supported me,” he said.

He also thanked the event organizers for giving him and the other contestants the opportunity to showcase their talents and entertain the community while raising funds for worthy community projects which include improving the existing signs on the Beach Road pathway and the annual Christmas gift-giving to the underprivileged children in cooperation with the Child Development Assistance Center.

The event was the year’s biggest fundraising program of the Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary, said Annamae Adaza, the club president who also served as the mistress of ceremony during the four-and-a-half hour competition.





Adaza said Torres received the $800 first prize; the first runner-up, $600; second runner-up, $500; third runner-up, $400; and fourth runner-up, $300.

The candidates who got special award received $100 for each award. All non-winners each received $100 as consolation prize.

“The competition was not a beauty pageant and the judges were not looking for who was the most beautiful — it was mainly a fun competition for drag queen performers,” Adaza said.

The judges were Rob Harell, executive director for customer operations of IT&E in the CNMI and Guam; Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua; Manny Borja, an educator and avid volunteer in several organizations including the Marianas March Against Cancer, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Marianas Young Professionals, CNMI Math Court, and a member of the Stellar Marianas committee; Rob Combs, president and chief instructor for Marianas Aviation Services; and Laila Boyer, publisher of Marianas Variety and president of Stellar Marianas.

The tabulators were Sherwin Pasillos, Nites Millo and Lota Briosos.

Adaza said there were separate judges for hair style and make up: Stellar Marianas national director Ping Guerrero, Guam’s Queen Marianas Scarlett Castro Dixon and Queen Marianas founder Shanna Indalecio.





Also attending the event were Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago.

The guest performers were Erika Tubera, Saipan Music & Dance Studio Bioz Mix, Saipan Ballroom Dance Team, and the Studio 29:11.

The program was also highlighted by a video presentation that featured Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club activities.

Event choreographer and director Ernie Molina thanked all the contestants and the community members for their support, saying the event would not have been successful without their cooperation. “It was very successful — it was a great show,” he said.

Adaza thanked all the event sponsors and donors: IT&E, Bridge Capital, PHI Pharmacy, JC Marketing, Nipa Hut Restaurant 1&2, Barny’s Pizza, LBC, Island Touch by Philip, Island Flowers & Novelties, KWAW, HBR International, Ester Sablan of Saipan Music & Dance Studio, Uncle Ben Dance Studio, Saipan TV Production, Marianas Variety, Saipan Tribune, Rovel Caberos of KWAW, Beach Road Magazine, Obet Aguilar, United Filipino Organization, Ray Lizama of Studio 29:11, Saipan World Resort, Ruby Villanueva, Lupe Sabino, Bhiya Canadalla, Angie Toto, Arlene Hart Silva, Ariel Villanueva, Traders Insurance, St. Trading Company, Mila Pellegrino, Cely Lizama, Lynn Reyes, Beyou.Tiful Salon, Maritess Matson, Ladyvir Canape, Flor Miranda, Consul Eli Arago, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort, Fiesta Resort & Spa, National Office Supply and Pacific Islands Club.