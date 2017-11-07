Cling Kaipat pleads guilty to illegal possession of stolen firearm

CLING Phillip Gilbert Kaipat, a repeat offender, has pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm stolen from Superior Court Judge Kenneth L. Govendo on Nov. 5, 2015.

In a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday in federal court, Kaipat, 21, pled guilty to count 1 of the indictment. Under the plea agreement, he will serve 46 months in prison, and his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence to be imposed by the local court. After serving his sentence, the plea agreement states, Kaipat will be placed on supervised release for three years and pay a special assessment of $100.

Kaipat was represented by court appointed-counsel Colin Thompson while Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe appeared for the federal government.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said she found Kaipat to be fully competent and capable to enter a knowing, voluntary and intelligent plea.

The judge accepted the defendant’s plea and plea agreement with the prosecution, and ordered a presentence investigation report to be submitted by Jan. 18, 2018. The sentencing hearing will be held on Feb. 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. and the jury trial set for Nov. 14, 2017 was vacated.

Judge Manglona remanded Kaipat to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service which will return him to the CNMI Department of Corrections.

According to the plea agreement, Kaipat knew the pistol was stolen because he was the one who stole it while burglarizing the home of Judge Govendo.

He was arrested on Nov. 5, 2015 while the judge was off island. Kaipat was charged in Superior Court with burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm. His case in Superior Court is still pending.

In federal court, Kaipat was indicted for possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition.