Monfore’s family not satisfied with autopsy report

THE family of a 56-year-old open-water swimmer whose body was found in a Rota swimming hole is not satisfied with the autopsy report indicating that Monte Monfore’s death was an accident.

Dana Lucas, Monfore’s sister, in an email to Variety said she was taken aback by the autopsy findings.

She said the medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, and Detective Shaw Taisacan “ failed to respond to recent attempts by me and my father to reach them, both before and after the autopsy.”

She added, “It is troubling to hear the ruling without knowing what evidence was collected via the autopsy, and the investigation that points to an accident, rather than foul play. There has been a lack of transparency from the authorities all along.”

She said “this ruling, at this time, does not bring us closure, but leaves us with more unanswered questions about my brother’s death. I have sought legal advice to guarantee transparency on the facts of this case.”

Monfore’s longtime friend Philip Smucker, in a separate statement, said that he, too, is not satisfied with the autopsy report.

“Evidence from the autopsy that allegedly proves that Monte Monfore’s death was an ‘accident’ has not been provided. We will not be satisfied until specific evidence of an ‘accident’ is provided. We consider the conclusion without the requisite public information to be a dereliction of duty, and we fully intend to pursue this case to the bitter conclusion,” he said.

Smucker, an author, said he has known Monfore for 35 years. They went to college together at the University of California, Berkeley.

The body of Monfore, whose full name is Montgomery Thomas Monfore, was found on Oct. 24 in a swimming hole in Songsong, Rota. Dr. Francois Claassens of Rota was quoted as saying that Monfore had a “very significant” open head injury.

Monfore was born in Fresno and raised in Hanford, California. He moved to Rota early this year.