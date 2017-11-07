John Gonzales says BOE should explain education chief’s firing

CNMI Council of Parent-Teacher-Associations president John Oliver Gonzales expressed concern over the Board of Education’s recent decision to terminate the contract of Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.

“As president of the PTA council, I am trying to get to the bottom of the issue — what truly transpired. What led the BOE to let the commissioner go?” Gonzales said in an interview.

On Oct. 30, the five elected BOE members unanimously voted to terminate, without cause, Deleon Guerrero’s contract effective Nov. 5, 2017.

The board hired her in Nov. 2016, and her contract was supposed to be for four years.

Like other parents, Gonzales said he wants transparency and accountability in everything BOE does.

“We want to understand why they decided to terminate her,” he said, adding that BOE members should be accountable to the voters who put them in office.

Commenting on Deleon Guerrero’s performance as education chief, Gonzales said “she was truly a people’s commissioner” and was “very accessible.”

He added, “She speaks the language of parents. After all, she has kids that go to public school.” His son and Deleon Guerrero’s daughter are classmates at Kagman High School.

According to Gonzales, Deleon Guerrero, as commissioner, reached out to parents. “She was a friendly commissioner. She understood that parents need to be in the forefront because we are the primary stakeholders.”

Gonzales said he hopes that the next commissioner will be “transparent, accountable, sociable, accessible and open to new ideas.”