Last updateTue, 07 Nov 2017 12am

    Monday, November 6, 2017-12:44:00P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Trump to Guam’s Calvo: H-2B crisis will be resolved

06 Nov 2017
By Mindy Aguon - For Variety

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — President Donald Trump assured Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo that the island’s H-2B crisis will be resolved.

Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo chats with President Donald Trump in Hawaii on Nov. 3, 2017. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Guam Governor
During an event hosted by the U.S. Pacific Command, Calvo spoke directly with President Trump about H-2B issues on Guam.

“I have been working diligently to resolve the H-2B issue on Guam and, tonight, I had a chance to address my concerns to the president. He assured me that it will be resolved,” said Governor Calvo in a press release.

Over the last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been denying applications for H-2B workers. Local contractors filed suit against the federal government over the denials.

The governor said the denials of H-2B visas has negatively impacted the island’s economy. Construction projects have been delayed due to a lack of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of ongoing and future projects including those for the Marine buildup and relocation from Okinawa to Guam.

“I also had a chance to meet with President Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, and we will be working together as an order by the President to move forward in finally resolving the H-2B crisis,” Calvo added.

District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. recommended dismissing the lawsuit filed by a dozen local contractors and businesses against USCIS. The parties, in a filing last Friday, asked the court to hold a hearing on the federal government’s motion to dismiss and the plaintiffs’ objections to the magistrate’s report and recommendation in January or March of next year.

