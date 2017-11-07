Trump to Guam’s Calvo: H-2B crisis will be resolved

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — President Donald Trump assured Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo that the island’s H-2B crisis will be resolved.

During an event hosted by the U.S. Pacific Command, Calvo spoke directly with President Trump about H-2B issues on Guam.

“I have been working diligently to resolve the H-2B issue on Guam and, tonight, I had a chance to address my concerns to the president. He assured me that it will be resolved,” said Governor Calvo in a press release.

Over the last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been denying applications for H-2B workers. Local contractors filed suit against the federal government over the denials.

The governor said the denials of H-2B visas has negatively impacted the island’s economy. Construction projects have been delayed due to a lack of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of ongoing and future projects including those for the Marine buildup and relocation from Okinawa to Guam.

“I also had a chance to meet with President Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, and we will be working together as an order by the President to move forward in finally resolving the H-2B crisis,” Calvo added.

District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. recommended dismissing the lawsuit filed by a dozen local contractors and businesses against USCIS. The parties, in a filing last Friday, asked the court to hold a hearing on the federal government’s motion to dismiss and the plaintiffs’ objections to the magistrate’s report and recommendation in January or March of next year.