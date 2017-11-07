DoD agrees to take CJMT off the table

THE Department of Defense has agreed with Gov. Ralph Torres who wants the CNMI Joint Military Training or CJMT discussions off the table so they can move forward with the Tinian divert-airfield project, his administration said.

It added that the governor met with Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment Lucian Niemeyer in Washington D.C. in early October.

After his meeting with Niemeyer, Torres announced that discussions regarding the CJMT will be formally off the table.

Last week, another DoD official, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for Basing Alison Sands, visited the CNMI to meet with Torres and other commonwealth officials regarding the divert-airfield project.

After the meeting, the Commonwealth Ports Authority approved the U.S. Air Force’s layout plan for a divert airfield on Tinian.

Before his meeting with Niemeyer, Torres wrote to the assistant secretary to ask that the CJMT discussion be suspended.

In his letter, Torres said the lack of progress in connection with the proposed military activities in the commonwealth has increased frustration, and contributed to inaccurate perceptions, assumptions, and/or conclusions.

“It is obvious and unfortunate that you have inherited a challenging and complex program which has not proceeded in accordance with the military service components’ desired time lines,” the governor stated in his letter.

“The strategy failed to acknowledge and constructively address the severe constraint on limited capacity that is dedicated to operating the commonwealth government and delivering basic services to the citizens of the commonwealth. This constraint directly and adversely impacted the commonwealth’s responsiveness,” the governor added.

Torres said the DoD and the CNMI have an opportunity to develop and implement a new engagement strategy that is focused on delivering mutually beneficial tangible outcomes.

“My optimism is premised on our first meeting, which I thought was promising since you opted to understand my and the commonwealth’s challenges, concerns and issues instead of promoting and/or marketing the Department of Defense program,” Torres said.

“I am proposing that we place all CJMT discussions in abeyance and instead focus our collective energy and attention on the Air Force divert activities and exercises program,” the governor said, adding that he will inform his senior staff to place all CJMT discussions on hold to eliminate any miscommunication and concentrate limited resources on the divert project.

The governor said the commonwealth is deliberately being cautious.

“Please do not confuse our attention to detail and meticulousness as a stalling tactic. We, the individuals entrusted with the governance of the commonwealth, understand the magnitude and potential consequences our decisions will have on the culture, the environment and the character and quality of life for our citizens,” he said.

“Accordingly, we will always err on being cautious and conservative since we all recognize our decisions will have a comprehensive and lasting impact on the islands we cherish and call home.”

He also expressed appreciation for the DoD’s agreeing to continue to have an open dialogue with the CNMI.

“Since our first meeting, you and your staff have exhibited a phenomenal level of communication and open dialogue. Your assistance [in] communicating with my Washington, D.C. staff regarding the significant challenges we are facing regarding labor is greatly appreciated. This important dialogue is productive to our relationship and is indicative of a new approach that has already instilled greater trust in this process,” Torres said.

“I thank you for your time and cooperation and I look forward to this becoming a new chapter in our relationship, one that will allow us to chart our future together with a full understanding of the complex circumstances and history that we are challenged to address.”