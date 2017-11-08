NMTI to provide PSS students with technical education

THE Northern Marianas Trades Institute and the Public School System have signed a memorandum of agreement for a vocational, technical, and trades training program for qualified students.

“The MOA spells out what PSS will do and what NMTI will contribute toward the overall technical education of our high school students,” John Gonzales, NMTI board chairman, said.

He said technical, trades, and vocational education will supplement the academic subjects of PSS.

“With this MOA, we will provide entire courses to high school students interested in vocational and apprenticeship education,” he added.

NMTI will send instructors to Saipan Southern High School, Marianas High School and Kagman High School.

Gonzales said the courses to be offered will include those related to construction, air-conditioning, carpentry, masonry and electrical work.

They will also offer culinary arts, hotel and restaurant management, hotel hospitality, automotive procedures, mechanics and welding.

“It is the best format and setup that we can have,” Gonzales said. “PSS does not have the capability to provide technical trades education because they are now focusing on 21st century technology skills and core academic subjects.”

But, he added, “not everybody will go to college, not everybody will go into the military. PSS also has students who want to learn the trades, build their future and realize their dreams.”