Jury trial in Flores vs Union Bank begins

THE jury trial for the Donald Flores estate’s lawsuit against the Union Bank of California started on Monday in federal court. The estate seeks to collect principal and interest on Flores’s 1993 $200,000 certificate of deposit.

Then-Saipan Mayor Donald Flores sued Union Bank in federal court in 2011. The court granted a summary judgment in favor of the bank on grounds that the statute of limitations had lapsed. Flores then appealed, but he passed away while the appeal was pending in 2014, and his wife, as administrator of his estate, was substituted as appellant. When she passed away in 2015, Derron Flores, the couple’s only son, was appointed as the administrator of the estate.

According to the lawsuit, a bank official concealed the fact that she had cashed the certificate of deposit for a caller claiming to be Donald Flores.

Sean Frink and Catherine J. Cachero, Union Bank attorneys, have asked the federal court to rule on their pending objections to the case before the trial starts.

They said the plaintiff should not be allowed to present testimony regarding claims for punitive damages and rollover interest when the court has ruled that the plaintiff may not pursue such claims.

The bank lawyers said Derron Flores should also be prohibited from presenting testimony regarding emotional distress or damages due to loss of funds.

In addition, they said the plaintiff should not be allowed to present testimony regarding alleged discussion with a bank official and a discussion between the late couple and Mrs. Flores’s sister.

Moreover, the bank’s lawyers asked the court not to allow testimony on different miscellaneous issues as well.

Derron Flores is represented by attorney Juan Lizama while District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona is presiding over the trial which will resume on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.