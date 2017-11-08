Proposal to turn La Fiesta Mall into medical facility

THERE is a proposal to turn the former La Fiesta Mall into a medical facility, according to Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero.

He said the potential investor is Dr. Eric Yan of California who expressed an interest in the facility after reading Deleon Guerrero’s House Local Bill 20-14 which proposes to hold owners of “blighted” properties responsible for securing and maintaining them.

Deleon Guerrero said he advised Yan to submit his proposal to the governor.

Deleon Guerrero said Yan, who is engaged in medical services and real estate, is now directly communicating with the governor’s office.

“Anybody that wants to put that place, that blighted place, to good use I will support,” the lawmaker said. “That’s in line with my bill, H.L.B. 20-14 which is now being reviewed by the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation’s Judicial and Governmental Operations Committee. The committee is recommending its passage with some amendments based on public comments. The chairman of the delegation, Rep. John Paul Sablan, is just waiting for the committee report and once it is signed and ready, the chairman will schedule a session so the delegation can act on it.”