Hocog: President’s commitment good news

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog said he is hopeful that President Donald Trump’s statement of support will help address the CNMI’s workforce issues.

“The president knows our situation, and when he made that commitment to the governor, that he will help us with our labor situation, that gives us some hope that something good is coming out soon,” Hocog added.

He said he talked to the governor over the phone when the CNMI chief executive was still in Hawaii.

“He told me that the president just assured him of his 100 percent support for the CNMI and that is very good news. The president assigned his chief of staff to work with the governor closely to address our concerns.”

Hocog said without an adequate workforce, the CNMI will not move forward. “We need experienced workers who have the knowledge and skills, and we also need to train our own people so we can have replacements in the future,” he added.

Hocog said he suggested that construction workers be given a separate category. “The construction workers, once the project is done, can leave.’

He added, ‘I hope that the meeting of the governor with the president will help address our concerns and our workforce needs. I believe in the president when he came out publicly that he will support the territories and commonwealths. I know he shares our economic vision.”

In a separate interview, Senate President Arnold Palacios praised the governor for going out his way to ensure that the CNMI’s concerns are brought to the attention of the right person.

“I commend the governor for his persistence in pursuing our issues and for bringing it to the right person, the president. As we all know, we have major workforce problems, and if we don’t get a reprieve from some of the provisions in H.R. 339, we are dead — we cannot move forward and the new developments that we have now cannot be sustained.

“Many construction projects have stopped because of H.R. 339…. So the president’s statement of support is good. It’s a good sign, and I hope it will help address our concerns. We are very hopeful that something good will come as a result of President Trump’s statement,” Palacios said.