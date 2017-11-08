Governor: Delta remains committed to Marianas

TOKYO (Press Release) — On Monday, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion announced that Delta Air Lines remains committed to serving the CNMI.

After meeting with President Donald J. Trump in Honolulu over the weekend, Governor Torres joined the MVA team in Tokyo for a scheduled meeting with Delta Air Lines executives.

Delta Air Lines has already indicated in a recent statement that it will end its Guam service, and that its last operating date is on Jan. 8, 2018.

“I am proud to report that Delta remains committed to the CNMI,” the governor said. “They have chosen to maintain their Narita-Saipan route as they see potential for growth with the economic development happening in the CNMI. They noted the several new hotel properties and the integrated casino resort set to open in the coming years. Chris and I reiterated our support for Delta, and we thanked them for their 28 years of service to the CNMI. We are very grateful for this continued partnership. This marks another milestone in the historic and cultural relationship between the Marianas and Japan.”





MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said discussions during the meeting included regional issues affecting travel, such as the increased competition from other destinations and the North Korea threat.

“Delta brought up valid concerns surrounding the Asia-Pacific region, and we assured them that the Marianas stands committed to ensuring that it remains a safe and enjoyable destination,” Concepcion said. “We talked about the possibilities for cargo service from Saipan to Japan, joint cooperative promotions between MVA and Delta, as well as the new aircraft Delta launched to Saipan beginning on Nov. 5th with 24 additional seats per day. We also discussed the possibility of flights from Osaka and Nagoya and other major cities in Japan to Saipan in the future should the demand increase.

Concepcion added that the CNMI will continue to give Delta Air Lines and the overall Japan market the support it needs to be successful.

“We realize the Japan market has been struggling over the last several years, and we acknowledge that it is an uphill battle to bring arrival numbers back to acceptable levels. We assured Delta that our commitment to them is as solid as it has been for the past 28 years. We look forward to helping them grow their business in the CNMI for the next 28 years and beyond.”