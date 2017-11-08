Volunteers to continue search for Jamal Saleh

VOLUNTEERS will continue the search for Assistant Public Defender Jamal Saleh, 49, who has been missing since Oct. 3, 2017.

His girlfriend, Shoshanah Epstein, who is also an assistant public defender, said this Saturday, Nov. 11, volunteers will meet at the Santa Remedios Church in Kagman before they search surrounding areas, including the beaches.

Epstein said anyone is welcome to join the search. She is also appealing to members of the community to come forward if they have any information about Saleh’s whereabouts.

Epstein said Department of Public Safety investigators checked the airport in the first week after Saleh was reported missing.

“I have his passport — he didn’t get on any plane using his own name,” she added.

Grace O. Boggess, one of the organizers of the search party, has asked the help of Saipan Drone Club which, she said, agreed to provide assistance.

Saleh was last seen by Epstein in the early morning of Oct. 3, 2017 at their residence in Chalan Santa Lourdes, As Teo. She said he wanted to take a walk because he could not sleep.

Volunteers learned that someone saw Saleh walking in the early morning of Oct. 3, 2017 near Kagman Mobil, and a couple also said they later saw him near Kagman Market.

Police, who said the investigation is ongoing, traced Saleh’s phone to the Kagman tower near Joeten.

Saleh has long gray hair, is 5’9’’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. His ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian.”