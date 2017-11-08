Judge finds probable cause in murder case

SUPERIOR Court Judge Joseph Camacho on Monday said there is probable cause to believe that a murder suspect may have committed the offences charged against him.

Police said Alfonso S. Parongan, 55, fatally stabbed Josefina Pineda, 53, and seriously wounded her husband, Anthony “Ambet” Barit, 62, with a knife on the night of Oct. 29, 2017 in Chalan Kanoa.

Judge Camacho said Parongan should answer to the charges of murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. But the judge dismissed the Count II murder charge.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio called Department of Public Safety Detective Buddy Igitol to the witness stand.

Igitol testified that an interview with the defendant’s companion supported the confession of Parongan.

According to Igitol, the defendant’s companion said they were drinking in San Antonio on Oct. 29, and that he drove Parongan to his place in Chalan Kanoa in the evening as the defendant was “very drunk.”

Igitol said a witness, Arnold, told police that he was in the room when Pineda came to ask for the rental payment from Parongan.

Arnold said Parongan told Pineda that he did not have job. Pineda then told Parongan to get out of the room so that she could lock it and that if Parongan did not get out she would call the police, Arnold said.

At this point, Arnold said he left because he did not want to hear Pineda and Parongan arguing.

Later, Arnold said, he heard Pineda shouting, “Don’t! Don’t!”

Arnold said he saw Parongan holding a knife and then stabbing Pineda in the chest and head.

When Pineda fell face down, she was again stabbed by Parongan, Arnold told police.

In his testimony, Igitol said a corroborating witness also saw Parongan chasing and attacking Barit.

The witness told police that Parongan only stopped when bystanders started to hit the suspect.

Igitol said on the night of the incident, Parongan could not be interviewed by police as he was incoherent and his speech was slurred.

But the next day, Parongan agreed to give a statement, Igitol added. Parongan said he got tired of his landlady’s “harassment” regarding the rent he owed her.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio said Parongan had not paid rent since last year.

For her part, Parongan’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski, said the information filed by the government was deficient.

Dominski said there was neither premeditation nor deliberation in the action of the suspect.

“Both elements need to be showed with malice and forethought,” she added.

Also on Monday, Judge Camacho denied the government’s request for an extension of the preliminary hearing to gather more information.

Parongan’s arraignment was set for Nov. 13, 2017 before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.