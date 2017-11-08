BOE chair defends decision to fire education chief

BOARD of Education Chairwoman Marylou Ada said the BOE is transparent and defends its decision to terminate the contract of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero as commissioner of education effective Nov. 5. The board hired Deleon Guerrero in Nov. 2016, and her contract was supposed to be for four years.

Ada said Deleon Guerrero did her best as head of the Public School System.

But “it is in the contract that we are supposed to be on the same path. The mission statement of PSS has been established. The BOE and the commissioner have an objective to meet. We are supposed to be walking together. We have to be unified,” she said.

“If the board says ‘A’ and the commissioner says ‘B,’ it will never work because we will be in conflict with each other. That is not good for PSS, that is not good for the students, and that is not good for the teachers and principals,” she said, adding, “it is poor leadership if you are not in tune.”

Ada said “students first, but when all we see is confrontation because we are not on the same page, the original mission and goals have been diverted when we are supposed to be united. That brings a lot of conflict, confusion and dissention among employees.”

Ada said PSS includes 10,000 children on its many campuses and 2,000 employees.

When Deleon Guerrero’s contract was terminated, Ada said “everything was done according to applicable laws of the commonwealth, the contract, and our human resources office policies and procedures.”

She said the commissioner’s contract can be terminated with or without cause.

“Without cause means you are an employee at will — anytime we can terminate you,” she added.

“But we did everything by the book. Her evaluation was due on Nov. 21, one year after the contract was signed. In order to give us time and to come up with an evaluation form, we decided to start meeting a month before to make a decision,” Ada said.

The first meeting took place on Oct. 25. Ada said it was announced and published. “The commissioner was also provided a courtesy letter that she would be going through an annual evaluation beginning on Oct. 25th. It was an executive session.”

She added, “The board worked very hard that day…. After the meeting, we had enough information, and looking at the totality of data, evidence and all discussions and documentation, we were ready to vote. But in deference to our colleague, we didn’t want Rota excluded,” she said, referring to BOE member Herman Atalig who wasn’t able to attend the meeting.

Ada said it only takes three elected board members to remove the education commissioner.

“There were four members present, and we could have done the voting. But we wanted to show respect and give the member from Rota an opportunity to participate. So we scheduled another meeting for Monday, Oct. 30th,” she said.

That second meeting was also announced and published, Ada said, adding that it was a public meeting.

Deleon Guerrero was present during the first meeting, but was not able to attend on Oct. 30 as she had to fly to Hawaii to attend a Head Start meeting there.

“She was notified that we would have a meeting. It was a public meeting and the number one discussion was the reinstatement of the commissioner. That alone should have given you a warning that your job was on the line. But she went ahead with her trip to Hawaii,” Ada said.

She added that Deleon Guerrero had a four-year contract, but every year she was to be subjected to evaluation. “Has she met her goals? Has she achieved her objectives? Are there improvements? Is she doing her job right?”

Ada said the evaluation “is an enormous responsibility — we want to make sure that we are doing the right job for our kids. We want them to be career-ready and college-bound and productive citizens.”

Ada noted that last year, they hired Deleon Guerrero, a Carolinian, to be education commissioner. “No one among us on the board ever looked at her as a Carolinian. We sat there and we listened to her as the education commissioner.”

Ada said the board hired her because of her qualifications. “We didn’t hire her because she was a woman or a Carolinian. We looked at her because she was the best candidate.”

But as commissioner, Deleon Guerrero’s evaluation had to be “stricter and more structured,” Ada said.

“Everything that we did was done professionally and our decision was fact-driven and based on what she has done in the past year. We did the evaluation based on the job description. We made a decision in a professional manner, following all the procedures,” Ada said.