Saipan mayor’s office to start bingo-license process this week

THE Saipan mayor’s office will start the bidding process this week for the island’s bingo operation, Mayor David M. Apatang said.

The mayor’s office stopped issuing the bingo-operation license after House Local Bill 20-15 was introduced in the Legislature by Reps. Angel Demapan, Frank Aguon, BJ Attao, Ivan Blanco, Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, Leepan Guerrero, Alice Igitol, John Paul Sablan and Speaker Rafael Demapan.

In October, acting Gov. Victor Hocog signed the bill which is now Saipan Local Law 20-16.

Apatang said under the law, the bingo-license holder can operate bingo games at different locations on Saipan and during the Liberation Day celebration. The license holder can also host bingo games to assist non-profit organizations raising funds for charitable causes.

The mayor’s special assistant, Henry Hofschneider, said the law authorizes the mayor to issue a permit to the selected, qualified bidder.

The license is good for five years from the date it is issued, and the operator pays a license fee each year. The fee, according to the law, “shall be the amount offered in a bid by the winning bidder.”

Hofschneider said the minimum bid is set at $10,000 and the non-refundable bid fee is $200.

The mayor’s office will advertise the invitation to bid for three consecutive weeks, he added.

According to the law: “The sole bingo license shall not be issued to persons not citizens of the United States of America or United States permanent resident aliens and residents of Saipan for at least five years prior to participating in an invitation to bid. For purposes of this Act, resident shall mean a person, business, company, joint venture, entity, or organization shall have been residing or doing business in Saipan for five or more consecutive years prior to the date of submitting a bid for the sole bingo license. Such person, business, company, joint venture, entity, or organization shall have established residency in Saipan by keeping a current mailing address, active accounts at the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, active accounts at banking institutions in Saipan, and continuously paid income or gross receipt taxes for more than five consecutive years before submitting a bid for the sole bingo license.”

The deadline for submission of bids is Nov. 30. The bids will be opened on the following day at the Saipan mayor’s office, Hofschneider said.