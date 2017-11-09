Clogged storm drains on Beach Road cause floods, says resident

A CONCERNED resident on Tuesday said the Department of Public Works should start cleaning up the storm drains along Beach Road.

The drains are clogged with sand and trash which causes flooding whenever it rains, said the resident who declined to be identified.

Variety took pictures of at least three of the storm drains along Beach Road and each was clogged with sand.

Asked for comment, Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada said the Division of Environmental Quality “won’t let us clear [the drains].”

He added, “ [DEQ] wants the water to go to the ocean until a screen is available.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from DEQ.