Gualo Rai resident concerned about new apartment project

A GUALO RAI resident has raised various issues — including traffic, potential flooding and impact on the water supply — regarding Zen Homes, a proposed four-story apartment building in the village.

William Torres, who has been residing in Gualo Rai for 50 years now, is particularly concerned about the project’s water demands.

Zen Homes is likely to consume much of the water flow away from the other residents of Gualo Rai, he added.

Torres said the developer must be required to provide its own water system at the project site and not rely on the “scarce water sources” of Gualo Rai.

In a letter to the CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality-Division of Coastal Resources Management, Torres said Zen Homes should also be required to use a sewer pipe larger than the six-inch one it intends to hook up with.

If the pipe is not of the appropriate size, he added, more than 20,000 gallons of daily spill will likely cause sewage backup among some residents of Gualo Rai.

He said sewage is spilling on the road daily due to the “undersizing” of the sewer connection to the pump station.

According to Torres, Zen Homes must be required to provide not only a reasonably sized ponding basin, but to also “to connect the main downflow through a strategic system of drainages to prevent flooding the lower residents from the Gualo Rai basketball court down to Eucon International University, Ironwood Homes, and other areas below.”

Concerning possible traffic congestion, Torres said based on the 93 parking stalls that will be provided to Zen Homes’ over 140 bedroom tenants, nearly 200 additional vehicles are likely to pass each day through the narrow one-way strip that is the Gualo Rai roadway.

“Are there plans to mitigate this highly significant traffic congestion that increases not only noise pollution, but also air pollution, congested traffic safety hazards, and danger to pedestrians performing their routine daily walking and jogging around the Gualo Rai loop?

“What mitigation has Zen Homes proposed on crime prevention, for instance? What about pedestrian and traffic safety? Or fire hazards, for that matter?”

Torres asked DCRM to conduct another meeting at the Gualo Rai basketball court so long-time residents can participate.

In March 2017, he said only 15 Gualo Rai residents were informed about the project, and there was a lack of information about when and where the DCRM public meeting was to have taken place. It was held on Oct. 26 at American Memorial Park’s Visitor Center.

Division of Coastal Resources Management acting Director Janice Castro said they are taking the necessary steps toward addressing Torres’ concerns with the other relevant agencies which include the Department of Public Works and the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.