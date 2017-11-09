Acting Labor chief: 12 ‘displaced’ construction workers still on island

THE acting secretary of the Department of Labor said only a few “displaced” construction workers are still on island, and they, too, will soon return to their homeland.

Vicky Benavente, in an interview on Tuesday, said from 27, the number of these workers is now down to about a dozen.

“Imperial Pacific International was very helpful in our efforts to assist the workers,” she said. “We are assisting them so they can return to China. The U.S. Department of Labor is also collaborating with us to make sure that the workers get their back wages.”

The workers, who arrived here as “tourists,” were employed by the casino investor’s subcontractors who, they said, still owe them backwages.

Imperial Pacific offered to assist them on humanitarian grounds through the CNMI Department of Labor

“We are moving forward,” Benavente said. “It took us some time to resolve this issue because there was some resistance on the part of some of the workers [regarding the amount of backwages], but it’s a work in progress. Three left last week and three more are leaving this week, so the number is going down.”

Earlier this year, over 100 construction workers employed by Imperial’s subcontractors staged protests over the non-payment of their wages.

The workers said they were employees of MCC, Gold Mantis and Beilida and worked on the casino construction project for several months until they were all laid off in April.

Over 90 Gold Mantis workers later received their back wages and left the island.

The remaining 40 workers continued to stage protests until IPI offered to pay them their backwages so they could return to China. But some refused to accept the offer and demanded a much higher amount of compensation.

After several days, however, some accepted the offer and left the island.