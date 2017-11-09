Official: Number of families enrolled in food stamp program declines

FROM 2015 to 2017, over 370 families got off the food stamp program, according to Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter.

Since 2015, Hunter said the Nutrition Assistance Program, which is under his department, has seen a decrease in the number of families receiving benefits. In May, the Expanded Nutritional Assistance Program or ENAP was implemented, adjusting income eligibility levels and benefit allotments up to FY 2020.

“The numbers of eligible families continued to drop through FY 2017 with over a hundred more families no longer on the rolls,” Hunter said. “This was the trend until the implementation of ENAP, which raised income eligibility levels (i.e., if a household brings in a little more income, they can still avail themselves of food assistance). While the numbers have increased because of ENAP’s raised income eligibility levels, they are still far lower than the projections for enrollment.”

Hunter said the federal government projected that 3,800 families should be enrolled in the ENAP.

“We are about a thousand families short of that projection,” he added. “We announced, in every way that we could, the ENAP availability and we are still doing it. Since the ENAP began, we have seen the numbers start to go up every month, but significantly lower than the projections.”

Hunter said there were 2,816 household cases enrolled in the NAP in Sept. 2016. In Sept. 2017, with the ENAP implementation,, 2,709 families were enrolled in the program.

He attributed the decline to people gaining employment and/or getting higher pay. “Employment and income — there’s no other reason we lose people off the rolls.”

But he said there are still families who need ENAP support. DCCA and NAP, he added, are also providing NAP beneficiaries with career counselors.

“They will help NAP clients navigate through education and training that could help them get a job,” Hunter added.

The counselors, he said, work directly with NAP clients who are potentially employable so they can get the education they need or acquire skills through the trade school, the college or other available training programs.