Okeanos Marianas offers free rides

OKEANOS Marianas, a Polynesian canoe from New Zealand, has started transporting passengers and cargo for free.

According to Emma Perez, Okeanos Sustainable Sea Transport Ltd. managing director, they will start operating commercially when all the certifications needed are in place. “We want to certify the vessel and we are waiting for some documents from New Zealand.”

She said they are now ferrying passengers and cargo to Tinian and Rota.

“We have gone to Tinian and we are looking at going to Rota to deliver some bikes for an event. We are looking at various opportunities to use the canoe at no cost,” she added.

Perez said the Okeanos Marianas will serve the CNMI community by providing an affordable means of transporting passengers and cargo between Saipan and the Northern Islands, Tinian and Rota.

On Monday, Perez invited CNMI officials and community members aboard the canoe for a trip to Managaha.

Among those who accepted the invitation were acting Gov. Victor B. Hocog, his chief of staff John Gonzales, Rep. Alice Igitol, Rep. Ivan Blanco, Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Anthony T. Benevente, his special assistant Gus M. Kaipat, Bureau of Environmental and Costal Quality acting Administrator Eli Cabrera, and PDI managing director Gordon Marciano.

“It is important that our community leaders inspect and experience sailing on the canoe so they can become familiar with the vessel and know its capacity,” Perez said.

Rep. Ivan Blanco said the canoe was very fast. “The crew members were amazing and know what they are doing. It was an amazing experience.”

He said it is a perfect vessel for light cargo or a few individuals who want to travel to the Northern Islands, Tinian, Rota or even to Guam.

“It gives us better access to the other islands. Right now we have to pay airfare which is costly,” he added.

John Gonzales described his experience on the canoe as magical. “We are hoping that it can serve as another means of inter-island travel,” he added.

Rep. Alice Igitol said she and Emma Perez are planning to allow some children in Tanapag to experience sailing on the canoe. “Emma and I are planning a whole day trip for the children.”

Acting Gov. Victor Hocog said itt was very interesting and a good ride.

The canoe can ferry up to 6,000 lbs. of cargo to Tinian and Rota. It can also provide regular service to the Northern Islands.

“We can once again have families living on those beautiful islands in the north and develop an economy based on agriculture and eco-cultural tourism,” Perez said.

While it is not yet operating commercially, the canoe is also being used to train boat captains and crewmembers.

“Eventually we will begin commercial operation and we will need to generate income to pay the costs of operation, including the crew’s salaries, maintenance and administrative costs,” Perez said.

The initial costs of operation are covered by the Okeanos Foundation for the Sea.

Perez said their goal is to become economically self-sustaining as soon as possible “so that the foundation can move on to establish sustainable sea transport on other islands.”