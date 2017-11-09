Overstaying tourist indicted in birth tourism scheme

AN overstaying Chinese tourist believed to be running a birth-tourism scheme in the CNMI has been indicted in federal court.

Sen Sun, also known as Sam Sun, is an overstaying Chinese national. The U.S. government said he was operating an unlicensed business that offered tour packages to the commonwealth for pregnant Chinese women seeking to give birth on U.S. soil.

U.S. citizenship is automatically conferred on children born in the U.S. and its territories which include the commonwealth.

The defendant appeared in the District court for the NMI on Monday afternoon.

According to the indictment, Sun charged each client upwards of $15,000 for services that included providing round-the-clock caregivers unauthorized to work in the CNMI.

Sun is charged with harboring aliens, unlawfully employing aliens, and money laundering.

The U.S. government also seeks to forfeit Sun’s assets or money.

Sun entered the CNMI as a tourist on Jan. 8, 2014 under a status known as conditional parole, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that allows Chinese citizens to enter the CNMI temporarily without a visa.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. O’Malley said Sun was allowed to remain in the CNMI for 21 days for tourism through the conditional parole. The permit did not authorize him to work or to start a business in the CNMI. His parole expired on Jan. 29, 2014.

The indictment stated that Sun arranged or facilitated, among other things, transportation to and from the CNMI, transportation within the CNMI, food and accommodations, medical services via a licensed clinic, and the filing of documents necessary to obtain U.S. passports for the newborn children.

O’Malley said Sun began operating his trip packages in Jan. 2017.

The packages offered by Sun included round-the-clock attendants or “caregivers” who would perform services for the client, such as grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and basic care of the mothers and newborn infants, the indictment stated.

It added that Sun required his clients to bring at least $15,000 with them from China that they would then pay him directly, in cash, upon their arrival in the CNMI.

Beginning on Jan. 3, 2017, and until Nov. 3, 2017, Sun hired aliens despite knowing they were not authorized to work, the indictment stated.

Sun employed up to 30 caregivers, some if not all were Chinese nationals with conditional paroles, and none were authorized to work, the indictment added.

It stated that some, if not all of them, stayed beyond the expiration of their conditional paroles.

In his initial court appearance on Monday, Sun appeared with court-appointed counsel Benjamin Petersburg. An interpreter was also provided for Sun.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona noted that if the court finds that the defendant can afford an attorney, Sun will have to hire his own lawyer.

Judge Manglona ordered the U.S. Probation Office to obtain information about Sun’s financial background.

The U.S. government asked the court to detain the defendant pending trial. The judge agreed and remanded Sun to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Zero tolerance

Gov. Ralph Torres, in a statement, said birth tourism is a serious matter that must not be tolerated.

Earlier this year, he said he met separately with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, the Marianas Visitors Authority and representatives of airline carriers to address concerns about overstaying tourists and birth tourism.

“This administration will continue to ensure that all stakeholders from the government, including tour and airline operators, understand the gravity of this illegal practice. The administration will relentlessly pursue all options to prevent illegal immigration practices…. As enforcement of immigration laws is now in the hands of the federal government, the continued and collaborative effort to prosecute and penalize individuals who violate the law is welcomed and appreciated. The administration stands ready to support this effort in any way it can.

“We have already made some changes in our tourism policy with the Legislature…to maintain our access to [tourism] markets so our people who are relying on the continued growth of our economy can continue to succeed or have the opportunity to finally do so.”