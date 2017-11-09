$25K reward for information on Monfore’s death

A $25,000 reward is being offered by a former Rota resident to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who could be involved in the death of Montgomery Thomas Monfore, 56.

The person who put up the reward money declined to be identified. He told Variety that he doesn’t believe that Monfore died in an accident.

Monfore’s body was found at Pinatang Beach on Rota on Oct. 24, 2017.

Based on the autopsy conducted by Guam medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, police classified the incident as an accidental death.

But Monfore’s family and friends are not satisfied with the autopsy report.

Dana Lucas, Monfore’s sister, in an email to Variety on Tuesday said they will continue to seek answers.

“My father and I have been given the opportunity to speak with [the Department of Public Safety]. While I appreciate the candor in which some of the facts of the case have been presented to us, I will continue to seek answers to that which I don’t understand,” she said.

“This is a very surreal and difficult experience for my family and me. My main objective is to uncover the truth about what happened to my inspiring brother, and to support our father through this ordeal. I am not yet convinced that the truth has been revealed in the case of his death at Pinatang Park. There are still many unknowns.”

The family has appointed Sen. Paul Manglona of Rota as their representative.

“There are extenuating circumstances that interfere with our ability to travel to the CNMI. We have appointed Sen. Paul Manglano, a friend of Monte, to be our family representative and he has been instrumental in helping us navigate this very troublesome journey thus far.”

Lucas also clarified that her brother was found with his face down in a shallow pool in Pinatang Park and not in a swimming hole.

“Some refer to it as the ‘kiddie pool.’ There is a slide nearby,” she said.

Monfore’s longtime friend, Philip Smucker, in a separate email said “the report of an accident…is entirely without supporting evidence.”

An open-water swimmer, Monfore was born in Fresno and raised in Hanford, California. He moved to Rota early this year.