Okeanos Marianas ‘open house’ on Nov. 10

(Press Release) — On Friday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Okeanos Marianas, a traditional Polynesian double-hulled, 50-foot open ocean sailing canoe is scheduled to host an “open house” to allow the public to come on board and inspect the new canoe Okeanos Marianas at the tip of the pier at Saipan Fishing Base. Please bring your families and friends to have first-hand look at the beautiful canoe.

This vessel is provided by the Okeanos Foundation for the Sea for the purpose of transporting people and cargo between Saipan and neighboring islands in the Northern Marianas. This is being done by creating a commercial entity — Okeanos Sustainable Sea Transport or OSST.

OSST was founded by Emma Perez, managing director; Ray Tebuteb, operations director; and Pete Perez, member, board of directors, in conjunction with the Okeanos Foundation.

The Okeanos Foundation for the Sea is dedicated to facilitating sustainable, fossil fuel-free sea transportation by building traditional Polynesian canoes or Vaka Motus, applying modern materials to traditional boat-building techniques.

Okeanos’ Vaka Motus are internationally certified for open ocean commercial use and equipped with solar panels and coconut oil engines.

In addition to the vessels, Okeanos provides wages, crew training, operations, insurance, and other services foundational to establishing a local, community-led business model that generates revenue for the people of the commonwealth while restoring indigenous maritime traditions.

Please join family, friends, and the Saipan community as well as 500 Sails and the seafaring families at the Fishing Base in Garapan.

Questions? Check for updates on the Okeanos Marianas Facebook page or contact emma.perez@okeanos-marianas.com.