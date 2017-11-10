Sugar Dock pavilion vandalized

SIX young adults vandalized a table and Christmas decorations at the wooden pavilion on Sugar Dock beach early Wednesday morning, according to an individual who witnessed the incident at around 3 a.m.

The witness told community volunteer Max Aguon, who regularly cleans up the area, that the perpetrators were having a drinking session prior to the incident.

“They were drinking and shouting and then they pulled up the table that was buried in the sand and flipped it over,” he said, adding that the vandals then proceeded to destroy the Christmas decorations at the pavilion.

The witness said the vandals arrived in the area in a white Montero and white Hyundai Santa Fe.

“This is stupidity,” Aguon said. “This pavilion is for everybody. It’sin everyone’s interest to help maintain and clean the area.”

Aguon said he has reported the incident to the Department of Public Safety, and has asked DPS to include Sugar Dock in its officers’ patrol routines.

The pavilion was donated by a company and is used by tourists and residents alike, he added.

Tony Reyes, one of the pavilion users, said “instead of causing damage they should have cleaned up the pavilion after using it — this place is for everybody.”