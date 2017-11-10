MVA official upbeat about local tourism

MANY of the issues raised in last year’s Marianas Visitors Authority membership meeting have been addressed, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

There were a few concerns raised in the last general membership meeting in February, he added.

“We have introduced our tourism-sustainability study done by Horwath HTL that serves as a guide on how to grow the tourism industry in a sustainable manner, and we have done our best to adhere to the plan.”

The study looked into, among other things, the long lines and waiting times experienced by newly arrived tourists at the Saipan airport.

Concepcion said MVA members have been very cooperative and supportive of the CNMI’s efforts to promote the islands to the world.

“Cultural tourism is a big thing and we always ask members to promote the indigenous Chamorro and the Carolinian cultures to our visitors. We will continue to push our partners in the industry to focus on quality tourism, cultural activities, environmentally friendly activities, and much more,” he told Variety.

For this year, MVA has 253 members, the highest ever in the agency’s history, Concepcion said.

“So far, one month into the new fiscal year, we have over a hundred members signing up…. We hope to exceed our record of 253 members this fiscal year,” he said.

Today, Thursday, MVA will hold a membership meeting in Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort, and the guest speakers are the heads of MVA’s offices in South Korea, China and Japan, Concepcion said.

He said the speakers are expected to inform the MVA membership about the activities held in fiscal year 2017 and the plans for FY 2018.

“We will also share some of the activities that MVA has been conducting overseas to attract visitors to the Marianas,” Concepcion said.