Fire destroys abandoned Rota house

DUE to the negligence of a person who was burning vegetation and other debris, an abandoned house in Sinapalo, Rota was destroyed by fire on Monday, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services public information officer Derek Gersonde. No one was hurt.

He said at 4:40 p.m. on Nov 6, DFEMS received a call regarding a structure fire.

He said at 4:43 p.m., emergency response vehicles arrived at the scene, adding that Commonwealth Utilities Corp. personnel were also there to disconnect the power in the affected area.

DFEMS personnel extinguished the blaze at 5:55 p.m., Gersonde said, adding that an initial investigation indicated the fire originated on the north side of the abandoned structure.

He said an individual was burning debris north of the structure, and due to strong winds and dry brush in the area, the house soon caught fire.

When he noticed that the structure was on fire, the individual informed his boss about it and contacted 911.

Gersonde said the cause of fire was the negligence of the individual who was burning vegetation near the house.