Zoning Board approves wine company’s relocation to Gualo Rai

THE Zoning Board has approved the relocation to Gualo Rai of Marianas Breeze, which started its wine retailing and wholesaling business in 2015.

Sunbang Chang, owner of B&K Corp. dba Marianas Breeze, said the landlord of their current business location on Beach Road in San Jose, between the former Borja Funeral Home and Kilili Beach Park, is planning to sell the property.

“So I am transferring to a new location to continue my business,” she said.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the new location of Marianas Breeze is on Tract No. 22597 in Gualo Rai which is zoned as mixed commercial.

In related news, the Zoning Board will conduct a hearing for three conditional use application permits today, Thursday, at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe starting at 5 p.m.

Marianas Outsource LLC, which operates Save More Market, is proposing to occupy an existing one-story building for a mom-and-pop store on President Street in Chinatown.

At a previous hearing, the Zoning Board decided to defer action on Save More’s application pending the submission of a re-designed floor plan.

Another applicant, Guangdong Development Corp., is proposing to expand the floor area of its eight units located on the second floor of an existing two-story structure for staff housing in As Perdido.

The third applicant is Golden Aurora LLC which is proposing to occupy three existing structures with 26 units to operate a motel in Susupe.