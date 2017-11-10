DOL looks into workers’ complaints

THE CNMI Department of Labor is addressing the complaints of construction workers who said that they were not paid by their employer, GMT Enterprises, which is owned by Eddie Tamayo.

Acting DOL Secretary Vicky I. Benavente said they are conducting hearings.

“Our focus is on making sure that employers are paying their workers, and paying them for the work they have done,” she added.

She said during her meetings with various employers, she also asks them to regularly check DOL’s website and ensure that they are in compliance with the law.

Today, Thursday, Benavente is scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations which will conduct a public hearing on her nomination.