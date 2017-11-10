BOE signs $5M loan agreement with First Hawaiian Bank

BOARD of Education Chairwoman MaryLou S. Ada on Wednesday signed an agreement for an interest-only loan of up to $5 million with First Hawaiian Bank.

Herman T. Guerrero, chairman of BOE’s Fiscal, Personnel and Administration Committee, said the loan will fund the construction of additional classrooms and other school projects.

He said the Legislature has authorized the BOE to borrow $5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development Program.

“USDA guaranteed the funding, but one of the requirements is we need to borrow through a local bank. We put out a request for proposals and submitted our application to First Hawaiian Bank,” Guerrero said.





He said the USDA, through First Hawaiian Bank, will fund the Tinian Elementary School parking lot project; the Head Start road project; the Sinapalo Elementary School parking pad and paved driveway projects; the construction of 10 classrooms; the Koblerville Elementary School and Joaquina M. Rabauliman Head Start parking lot projects; and a pad-mounted transformer for Kagman Elementary School.

According to a report from the Public School System’s Capital Improvement Project Office, the loan will be used for the Tinian Elementary School parking lot and Early Head Start projects. On Rota, the interest-only loan will also cover the Sinapalo Elementary School parking and paved driveway projects. The 10 classrooms – two each – are for Garapan Elementary Scoho, Oleai Elementary School, Kagmamen Elementary School, San Vicente Elementary School and Dandan Middle School.