New judge sworn in

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres administered the oath of office to a new Superior Court judge, Wesley M. Bogdan, on Wednesday in the CNMI Supreme Court courtroom.

In his remarks, Torres praised his former legal counsel’s work ethic, dedication and ability. “I lost one of my strongest assets in the executive branch, but it is my honor to shift this asset to the judiciary,” the governor said.

Bogdan fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David A. Wiseman on May 19, 2016.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, in his remarks, thanked Bogdan for accepting the appointment to serve as one of the “guardians” of the islands’ Constitution.

Bogdan, 59, first came to Saipan almost 26 years ago, and has served as assistant attorney general, assistant public defender and as a private lawyer in two local law firms.

Regarding his new role as judge, Bogdan said: “It is a lot of work but a fantastic opportunity — one that I never saw coming.”

He vowed to be impartial, “to apply the facts of each case and use good judgment.”

He added, “As I’ve learned during the last couple of months, being a judge is very much different from being a lawyer, and I am now trying to understand the full weight of my responsibilities and duties.”

He said “it has been a privilege to see the torch of leadership and responsibility passing to the younger generation of local Chamorro and Carolinians and to people like myself — who might not historically be from the CNMI, but who live here, love it here and are proud to call the CNMI home. I truly believe that the Senate’s confirmation process reflects the character of all the people of the Northern Mariana Island and proves what a great community we have.”

Among those who attended the investiture ceremony for Bogdan were his wife Tomoko K. Bogdan, his father-in-law, Nobuhisa Kawakata, CNMI government officials, Guam Supreme Court Chief Justice Katherine A. Maraman, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, former Associate Justice Jesus C. Borja, former Judge Herbert D. Soll and former Judge Timothy H. Bellas.