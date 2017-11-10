Hocog to run for Senate

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog will run for a seat in the Senate representing Rota in the 2018 general elections.

He made the announcement on Wednesday at the Pacific Islands Club during a meeting of the NMI Republican Party.

Hocog will also chair the selection committee for Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres’s running mate.

In a statement, the governor said: “Victor has been a trusted advisor and has taken on the responsibilities of the lt. governor, following the passing of the late Gov. Eloy Inos, with sincerity and a willingness to do so to his utmost ability. I believe he has done a phenomenal job and has performed a great service for the administration. I believe he will serve the island of Rota with the same passion he has had for over 40 years.”

Hocog said his collaboration with Governor Torres over the last two years has led to great progress for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“During my time with the governor, we have worked together to make things happen, and seeing where we are today gives me the assurance that we as a commonwealth are now in a better place for opportunity and prosperity. It was through my leadership in the Senate that we made this casino and other economic opportunities possible to make sure that our retirees continue to receive their pensions and for Rota and Tinian to benefit also.”

He said his mission is to fully devote himself to the people of Rota if given the opportunity to represent them in the Senate once again.

“I have contributed substantially to the commonwealth during my years of service with the administration, but it is my mission for Rota to be self-sustaining, prosperous, and successful. My decision to run for the Senate is to ensure that we have a strong and effective Legislature in collaboration with the executive branch, so that we can continue to provide more prosperity for every person who calls these islands home,” Hocog said.

Born in Sept. 1953, he started his career in public service in 1972 when he served as a school teacher on Rota.

He was the Head Start coordinator on Rota from 1975 to 1978, and served as the resident director of the Department of Public Safety on Rota from 1981 to 1982.

In 1983, he was elected to the House of Representatives and was re-elected in 1985.

In 1989, he was the running-mate of the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nominee, Froilan C. Tenorio, but they lost to the Republican team of Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero and Benjamin T. Manglona.

After a brief stint in the private sector, Hocog served as chairman of the Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors, representing Rota.

In 1995, he represented Rota as a delegate to the Third Constitutional Convention.

In 2008, he returned to the House of Representatives. In 2013, he was elected to the Senate for the first time, serving as floor leader and as vice president. He was reelected and served as Senate president until Dec. 29, 2015, when he became lt. governor.