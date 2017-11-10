Lawmakers: No to higher hospital rates

VICE Speaker Janet U. Maratita and other lawmakers said they will prioritize the funding needs of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. so that new and higher hospital rates will not have to be implemented.

Maratita and other lawmakers met with CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, CHCC board members Lauri Ogumoro and Leticia Reyes and other public health officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Maratita said when the governor identifies supplemental revenue from the Saipan casino’s Business Gross Revenue Tax payments, she will introduce a funding bill for CHCC.

“We should prioritize the needs of the hospital. That’s my focus. We called this meeting with CHCC so we could hear from its officials. The new rate increase is not favorable to the general public, so I will do my best to ensure that we provide CHCC with the necessary funding so that the new rate increases will be suspended.”

Muna said the rate increases will generate additional revenue needed by the hospital.

But Rep. Alice Igitol said the rate increase is not in the public interest while Maratita said she is hoping that CHCC will reconsider its decision “until we can find the funding they need.”

Sen. Teresita Santos said the rate increase is “untimely, unreasonable and unacceptable”

She said for many individuals, “the care and services rendered [by CHCC] are substandard. In addition…the proposed [higher] room rates for the CNMI [are] astronomically high.”

Like Maratita, Santos said the new rates should be suspended while the Legislature identifies funding for CHCC so it can “improve its services.”

During the meeting, lawmakers also asked CHCC officials about their billing system and their inability to collect payments from patients and insurance companies.

According to CHCC chief financial officer Derek Sasamoto, they are trying to collect $12 million from insurance companies.

Rep. Donald Barcinas said CHCC should improve its collection system.

Rep. Frank Dela Cruz, for his part, said CHCC should follow the 11 recommendations of the Office of the Public Auditor which earlier reported that CHCC was inefficient in collecting payments.

Rep. Joe Itibus echoed Dela Cruz’s suggestion and said CHCC should focus on OPA’s report and “correct” its system.

Sen. Paul Manglona asked Muna how the Legislature could address CHCC’s concerns, and the amount of funding it needs.

Rep. Vinnie Sablan said it all boils down to funding. “We, in the Legislature, need to work together…. There will be more revenue coming in and all we need to do is prioritize and CHCC should be one of our priorities.”

CHCC revenue director Tiffany Sablan said one of the reasons they are having problems with their billing system is lack of personnel, adding that there are only three of them in the revenue division.

Sasamoto said they would not be trying to implement higher rates if they were getting adequate funding support from the government. “We’re doing everything we can to provide good services to the community,” he added.

CHCC board member Leticia Reyes said they are not perfect, but they are making progress.

Vice Speaker Maratita agreed, saying: “At least they are catching up and trying to improve their collection system.”

CHCC CEO Esther Muna earlier said that the fee increase could have been avoided if the Legislature appropriated enough funding for the hospital.

“We thought we would be getting enough support from the Legislature to be able to cover the cost of care. And we did wait. But when it came to hospital care, we only got $825,000 from the government.”

Muna said they asked for $16.3 million for indigent care. “We were fools to believe that the budget appropriation would come. It did not.”