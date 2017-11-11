Senators asks Labor chief to look into various issues

MEMBERS of the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations asked the acting secretary of the CNMI Department of Labor to look into various issues within DOL’s area of responsibility.

The committee headed by Senator Frank Cruz conducted a public hearing for Vicky I. Benavente’s nomination on Thursday morning.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar asked Benavente to look into reports that some local workers are receiving lower pay compared to foreign workers and workers from the U.S. mainland.

Sen. Teresita Santos said DOL should ensure that local labor laws are strictly enforced and qualified U.S. workers are prioritized for employment in the CNMI.

“We need to address our unemployment rate to avoid a huge number of people leaving the islands for lack of work opportunities.”

At the same time, Santos lauded DOL’s plan to establish an alliance with Northern Marianas College, the Northern Marianas Trades Institute, the Public School System, Latte Training Academy and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce in expanding the local workforce including for Tinian and Rota.

Senate President Arnold Palacios asked Benavente for an update on the local unemployment rate. “So we can work it out with the Department of Commerce. The number of [food stamp] recipients is declining, and that’s good news. It’s an indication that people are joining the workforce,” Palacios said.

Sen. Jude Hofschneider, for his part, asked Benavente to look into the possibility of allocating a specific number of workers for Tinian and Rota in case new investments or projects get underway on those islands.

Sen. Justo Quitugua asked the acting DOL secretary to ensure that businesses and employers follow all the regulations, and to look into reports that some employees of the department have conflicts of interest.

Senator Cruz advised Benavente to take note of all the senators’ concerns.

Alex Sablan, Jim Arenovski, Rep. Angel Demapan testified to express support for Benavente’s nomination while Saipan Mayor David Apatang and Rep. John Paul Sablan submitted written testimony, urging the Senate to confirm her appointment.

Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said Benavente, who served as the governor’s special assistant for project development with a special focus on the tourism and hospitality industry, brings with her years of experience in business development and project management.

“Mrs. Benavente has an inherent passion and deep understanding for challenges facing businesses, government agencies, and our economy. Her professional background includes serving as manager at the Hyatt Regency Saipan and managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority. She holds qualifications in destination marketing, project management, and human-resources development,” Bautista said.

Benavente also served as the chairwoman for the Marianas Tourism Education Council and was an instructor at the Latte Training Academy. In addition, she was a board member of Pacific Development Inc.