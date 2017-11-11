CNMI’s Got Talent auditions ongoing

THOSE who wish to take part in this year’s the CNMI’s Got Talent competition can submit their Christmas-themed audition pieces in video format to the Bridge Capital office in Garapan no later than Nov. 30, 2017.

Bridge Capital chief operating office Tucker Baldwin said they have been producing the CNMI’s Got Talent for seven years, and this year’s competition will be held at Saipan World Resort on Dec. 20, 2017.

“We always do it in conjunction with the Christmas season,” Baldwin said, adding that the grand prize winner will get $2,500 while the four runners-up will receive prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500.

“There will also be a Governor’s Choice Award. The governor will pick the contestant of his choice, who will get $1,500.”

Baldwin said the purpose of the annual event is to encourage and to promote talent in the CNMI.

He said Bridge Capital continues to help local artists, especially the winners of the CNMI’s Got Talent competition, get more exposure by inviting them to perform during public events.

For more information, go to www.cnmigottalent.com or contact Aaron Paul Roque at aaron.roque@bccnmi.com or call 322-2222.