Propst: We can’t blame CHCC

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst said he understands the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s decision to increase its room rates, adding that the hospital needs to generate additional revenue to cover the care it provides for the indigent that amounts to $13 million.

He said elected officials have failed to give the hospital the budget it needs.

Instead of getting upset with the new rates, he added, the Legislature should provide CHCC with adequate funding.

During the lawmakers’ meeting with CHCC officials on Wednesday, Propst asked CHCC chief financial officer Derek Sasamoto about their funding request for fiscal year 2018.

Sasamoto said they requested $16 million for indigent care, but were provided with just over $800,000.

He said they would not have resorted to a rate hike if they were provided adequate funding by the government.

Propst said he has “spoken to a lot of patients and CHCC nurses, and all say the same thing: Please help us find the necessary money…. Since we have seen an influx of money coming from the casino BGRT payments, I sincerely hope that we prioritize CHCC because it doesn’t matter to them if you are rich or poor, CHCC will provide you with the same treatment. Every one of us here, our children, receive the same treatment. It is my hope that we, as elected officials… look diligently and ensure that CHCC is properly funded,” Propst said.

On his Facebook wall, he said he will draft legislation to reserve 20 percent of the casino BGRT payments for CHCC.

“If this is implemented, there will be no need for CHCC to raise their rates. As Dr. John Tudela once said in a health committee hearing on CHCC, ‘You cannot expect a first class hospital when you are giving CHCC a third-class budget.’ ”