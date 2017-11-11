Manglona calls for DPS oversight hearing

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona said the Senate and the House of Representatives should conduct an oversight hearing on the Department of Public Safety.

In a letter to Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government and Law, and his House counterpart, Rep. Ivan Blanco, Manglona said lawmakers should look into “increased criminal activity and drug use in the CNMI and the status of recent criminal cases.”

He pointed out that two murders have occurred within the last few months. Also two missing persons were reported with one person found dead and one person still missing along with other unsolved missing-person cases throughout the years while DPS “continues to be silent.”

He added, “The rampant criminal activity and drug abuse in our islands are a great concern to our people. Many people have been asking DPS for assistance and answers regarding criminal activity in their neighborhoods and villages. Victims of crime are complaining that their cases have not been solved and they haven’t received any information or updates from DPS. People call DPS to get answers and many times DPS does not have any answers. Some people are complaining that DPS doesn’t respond to their telephone calls for help or to report criminal activities.”

Manglona said DPS fails to communicate to victims of crime.

“DPS has the critical role of protecting the people and ensuring the people’s safety. DPS must employ qualified personnel to respond to criminal complaints, must train its employees to properly investigate criminal cases and solve those cases,” the senator added.

“They must reach out to the community to assist them in solving criminal cases. DPS should play an essential part in ensuring public safety; however, the community is not convinced that DPS is capable of carrying out its constitutional mandate. The people are worried about their safety as well as their families.”

Manglona said an oversight hearing will provide the community with updates on the status of recent criminal cases and previous unsolved criminal cases.

Variety was unable to get a comment from DPS.