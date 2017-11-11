NMI commemorates Veterans Day

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang, a Vietnam War veteran himself, will join with other veterans, government officials and community members during the Veterans Day commemoration today, Friday, at American Memorial Park in Garapan.

“Our nation has remained strong and prosperous throughout its history because its citizens profoundly value the principles on which it stands, i.e., liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and above all else, peace,” he said.

In preserving those very important principles, Apatang said “our nation’s citizens never once wavered in their defense.”

He said America’s “long history is witness to countless sacrifices by its citizens,” adding that “many have suffered harm in multiple ways, physically and mentally, and many have lost their lives. “

On Veterans Day, Apatang urged everybody to come together as they always do and pay tribute to the citizens who have served in the United States armed forces to secure for their fellow citizens an opportunity to live a full life of peace, liberty, happiness, under the rule of law.

“Our veterans have unselfishly dedicated themselves to the defense of our nation, its citizens, and its principles, and we owe them and their families immeasurable gratitude,” he said.

“Because of the sacrifices made by them and their families and, for many, their continued struggle to adjust and reintegrate into the civilian population, we salute all veterans and thank them for their dedication and commitment,” the mayor added.

“Si Yu’us Ma’ase to all war veterans, all Vietnam Veterans, veterans who have fallen, veterans who are still with us, to all currently in the U.S. armed forces on active duty and to all their families,” Apatang said.