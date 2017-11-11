Administration comments on ‘leaked’ photo

CONCERNED citizen Glen Hunter on Thursday forwarded to the media a photo of Gov. Ralph Torres posing with Imperial Pacific International’s Geri Dela Cruz and two men, one of whom is Sen Sun, an overstaying tourist who was recently indicted in connection with a birth-tourism scheme.

According to the forwarded email, the photo was “taken at [a] meeting regarding the development of the Saipan Goddess Project planned for the summit of Mt Tapochau.”

Asked for comment, the administration said:

“We understand that this photo was taken in Aug. 2017, which was a considerable amount of time before the Nov. 6 indictment of the individual. We also understand the meeting was an introduction and a presentation of a certain proposal, one of many proposals the governor, in his official capacity, is presented with on a constant basis.

“This was also the first and only time that the governor met this individual. The governor did not eat lunch with this individual; he merely attended his presentation. During the meeting, the governor agreed to have his photo taken, something he almost always does with potential investors and other people he meets with,”

Upon learning of Sun’s indictment, the governor immediately ordered a halt to any discussion of Sun’s proposal, the administration added.

“The governor was unaware of the individual’s immigration status. It is not the governor’s parctice to vet the immigration status of potential investors, especially for what are often mere courtesy calls. This practice is in line with the governor’s policy of making himself available to the public whether it be a potential investor, an elected official, or more importantly, a constituent.

“Governor Torres has stated on the record multiple times and so states again here, the practice of birth tourism is unacceptable and condemns its practice in the CNMI. He is committed to pursuing all options to prevent illegal immigration practices in order to ensure the safety of our borders and the integrity of our island community.”

Geri Dela Cruz, through her attorney Kimberlyn King-Hinds, said in a separate statement:

“Ms. Dela Cruz was present when this photo was taken in her personal capacity and on her own time. At no time was Ms. Dela Cruz representing Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC. This was the first time Ms. Dela Cruz met this individual who happened to be [a] translator.”

Imperial Pacific also issued a statement:

“The recent photo…had nothing to do with IPI. Ms. Dela Cruz was present during her off duty hours in her personal capacity. IPI has never had any dealings with the indicted individual in any way.

“IPI expects its employees to perform their responsibilities while on the job during working hours. However,, IPI has no control over what employees do on their own time.”