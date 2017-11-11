HPO now has staff archaeologist, historian

THE Historic Preservation Office has finally filled the federally mandated positions of archaeologist and historian, according to Robert Hunter of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

James Pruitt, who has been on island for over a year now, is HPO’s new staff archaeologist, while Luke Simonds, who arrived on Saipan last month, is the new staff historian.

“These are hard-to-fill positions,” Hunter said. “Both applicants have to be approved by the National Parks Service — the federal grantors for the Historic Preservation Office.”

Hunter said the staff archaeologist “has been on board for the better part of a year, and we were just recently able to bring on our new historian. In addition to the difficulty finding qualified individuals in these areas, both positions require federal approval of applicants, which made filling the positions extremely difficult.”

He said it is important for HPO to have an archaeologist and historian to ensure compliance and preservation. “We can now also focus additional effort on public education,” he added.

Hunter said the grants for HPO had been threatened in the past because of unfilled positions.

“It is difficult to operate without a staff archaeologist. We were actively and continuously having to look for archaeologists to carry out our reviews. With the development projects that are ongoing, it would be extremely difficult not to have an archaeologist on staff,” Hunter said. “We also have been carrying out limited public education for years because we haven’t had a historian that produces regular publications and newsletters about the work of the HPO and NMI history and historic sites.”

In a separate interview, Simonds said he is focused on getting access to the resources that the CNMI has: libraries, historic photos and archives.

Simonds said one of his goals is to get CNMI sites listed in the national register for historic places.

“There’s a whole process of finding sites and doing research on them and then actually filling out the paper work and writing a report that will be sent to our review board and to the national register,” he said. “It is important to get sites recognized especially here…. It will cause people take a second look when they are doing development work and make sure the sites don’t get damaged,” Simonds said.

He said his main function is to conduct research, organize and maintain the HPO library and try to get new sources for it.

“We are thinking about getting our newsletter starting again and letting people know what historic sites exist on the islands. We will possibly work with the Marianas Visitors Authority so tourist can learn more about the sites as well,” he added.

Simonds was a reporter for theTimes Leader, a weekly newspaper in North Carolina. He has a master’s degree from East Carolina University and worked for UNESCO in Paris for six months right after graduation.