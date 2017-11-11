Monfore’s sister grateful for $25K reward

DANA Lucas, the sister of Montgomery Thomas Monfore, said she is grateful to the former Rota resident who is offering a cash reward of $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who may have been involved in Monfore’s death.

The body of Monfore, 56, was found in a shallow pool on Rota Oct. 24,2017.

“I’m certainly grateful for the offer of financial help,” Lucas said. “Yet I’m also sad. This has been a very traumatic ordeal for my family. I realize that no outcome will ever bring Monte back. Yet, we also know that he cared for the community of Rota. If his death was a result of foul play, the people of Rota are not safe. Perhaps this reward will serve to inspire someone to come forward with information that will enable [the Department of Public Safety] to uncover the truth about my brother’s death,” Lucas said in an email to Variety on Thursday.

“It has occurred to me, too, that while this could help identify persons responsible for his death, it might also serve to rule out the cause being a homicide.”

Lucas said “it surprised me to learn that there is someone familiar with my brother’s story who is concerned enough to offer $25,000 to anyone who can provide information…. I understand the person offering the money is familiar with the Northern Mariana Islands and has a genuine concern that due diligence be served in my brother’s case, not just for our family’s sake, but also because issues related to public safety are a big concern in the community.”

Lucas is asking that members of the public come forward with information regarding her brother’s death.

“It is important to come forward whether or not you think that what you have to share is relevant. Even the smallest bit of information has the potential of helping us in that it might be the final piece to this confusing puzzle. If you think there is something worth sharing, please don’t hesitate to contact DPS or send an email to JusticeForMonteMonfore@gmail.com”.