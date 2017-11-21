‘The Crank’ beats Brown for first UFC victory

FRANK “The Crank” Camacho has reached a milestone after winning his first Ultimate Fighting Championship win against Australian Damian Brown in a 15-minute all out slugfest via split decision 28-29, 30-27, 29-28 during yesterday’s UFC Fight Night 121 event held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

You could have mistaken this matchup as the main event as both fighters exchanged fists for all three rounds both leaving blood on the floors.

Camacho had the reach advantage using his punches to connect quick shots in and get out before Brown could retaliate. But after two minutes of blows in the first round, Brown started to go for the takedown forcing the fight against the fence.

Camacho stayed aggressive pinning Brown against the cage chipping in body and head blows for a few points. After several attempted takedown by Brown, he finally caught Camacho with a leg sweep getting behind where he aimed for the chokehold.

Brown nearly sealed the deal twice just inches away of locking the submission hold but Camacho’s persistency paid off as he was able to escape seconds before the end of the first round.

During the second round Brown decided to stand toe-to-toe with Camacho.

Both fighters had highlights connecting haymakers and uppercuts with Camacho playing as the aggressor pushing Brown’s back to the cage but kept his hands up striking back with well-timed shots to keep Camacho at a safe distance.

The third and final round was a potential fight of the night reel as both fighters went all-out with back and forth punches. Brown made a few highlights landing a kick to Camacho’s head along with a few straights and power right hand connects, but Camacho stood strong answering back with quicker jabs and body blows to maintain the aggressive approach.

During the last 20 seconds of the fight both fighters gave it their all throwing punches hoping one of them to drop but neither of them gave in forcing the game to end with the cards.

Brown thought he had the W in the bag as the first card went in his favor 29-28, but Frank was given a dominant 30-27 followed by a close 29-28 score to take the victory via unanimous decision handing Camacho his very first UFC win and improving his record UFC record 1-1.

“I’m very honored and humble to share the octagon with a warrior,” said Camacho during the interview after the fight.

“I can’t thank him enough for making me a better fighter and a better man. Let’s do it again,” he added.