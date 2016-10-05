NMI swim season opens amidst uncertainties about Marpi pool

AS the Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation kicked off its new season last Saturday, members of Saipan Swim Club and Tsunami Swim Club excitedly took to the Marpi Pool to dive right into the action.

Personal best lap times were recorded amid laughter and celebration. There were even a few passionate tears of disappointment shed and once the swimmers and their families had packed up and gone home, another successful NMISF swim meet was in the books.

However, even after the pool ripples had settled, something was still astir.

Not in the water, but rather in the hearts and minds of those who care so devotedly for the sport of swimming on Saipan, its legacy and what it means to the generations of young swimmers who will eventually inherit it.

Members of swimming federation have valid concerns regarding the general future of swim event facilitation and swimming community needs.

These concerns have something to do with the recent land lease negotiations between the Department of Public Lands, Kan Pacific and Imperial Pacific International and what the swim community perceives as uncertainties surrounding the property area where the Marpi Pool sits.

NMISF affiliate Saipan Swim Club and its swim meets have a long history in the CNMI that began with Bill and Jean Sakovich decades ago.





The Sakoviches founded a program that has birthed regional champions throughout the years such as Xenavee Pangelinan, Dean Palacios and Nina Mosley.

Jacoby Winkfield, a teacher at Marianas High School and one of SSC’s most seasoned coaches, started out as a protégé of the Sakoviches. He swam competitively with them from 1990 until 1999 when he left the island to pursue educational opportunities abroad. After being away from Saipan for almost 14 years, he returned in 2012 and began work as a fulltime educator.

Winkfield attributes many of the most valuable lessons and work ethics, he has learned in life, to his swimming days. His time spent growing up on the swim team provided a solid foundation from which he could build upon and apply to all aspects of his everyday adult life. His main desire, as a coach, is to see the future generations of swimmers that he is mentoring, be afforded the same if not better opportunities.

Winkfield believes a big part of that process begins with ensuring that they continue to have a proper training facility like the Marpi Pool in the years to come.

The Marpi pool still remains the only 50 meter regulation sized lap pool in the entire CNMI.

“When it comes down to it, we have the biggest pool in the world out there, the ocean. Even in the worst case scenario that renovations or redevelopment caused us to be unable to use [the Marpi Pool] we would still find a way to swim. But our swimmers also need to prepare in an environment that mimics the real international standard lap pools out there. They need to be able to do things like flip turns off walls and training in a 50 m lap pool is the best way,” Winkfield told Variety in an interview.

When it comes to his beloved sport, Winkfield ultimately wishes he could leave the politics out of it. But he also acknowledges that in many cases that is just not reality.





“My main hope is that whatever contractual agreement DPL reaches—with Imperial Pacific or whomever it is that eventually wins the land bid—the legal language therein doesn’t forget about the needs of the local swim community.

That the contract doesn’t disproportionately favor the interests of the lessee corporation and its off-island sports clients [when it comes to usage of the Marpi pool area] over the local people” said Winkfield.

Winkfield also went on to talk about the importance of quality assurance being included in the terms of the contract. He emphasized that any business with a great sum of money can spend a lot to build a brand new pool area or state of the art training facility.

However, it’s an entirely different thing altogether to be able to maintain it in Saipan’s oft harsh weather conditions. A simple walk around at the pool area in its current state will easily reveal parts of the facility that are in dire need of repairs or replacement.

According to a press release posted in DPL’s Website, negotiations between Imperial Pacific and DPL for acquisition of Kan Pacific property assets have reached some sort of relatively vague stalemate.

At least it appears that way.

It is this degree of uncertainty that concerns members of the swim community. Especially when it potentially involves what happens to the pool where they train at and hold meets and races.





So what exactly is certain, or at least partially known thus far? NMISF President John Hirsh shared that his current understanding of the developing agreement between DPL and Imperial Pacific International is that “Imperial Pacific’s new Request for Proposal (RFP) includes a similar public benefit section [mirroring Kan Pacific’s public use agreement included in their long term public land lease] that includes two pools and a baseball stadium.

These provisions along with the entire lease are currently being finalized and negotiated between DPL and Imperial Pacific.”

Like Winkfield, Hirsh desires that the provisions of the lease include what is in the best interests of NMISF and the swimming community that it represents and protects the rights of.

Hirsh remains hopeful that the lease will be developed in close consultation with NMISF and that when the lease is finalized, that DPL will insist that the public use facilities will continue to be operated during the redevelopment period—should redevelopment materialize.

The odd irony of swimming as a sport in Saipan is that despite the fact that it is in our DNA as islanders and we are surrounded by miles of endless water, it has always seemed to take somewhat of a backseat in priority to more widespread sports like baseball and basketball.

Whether the reason has more to do with swimming being taken for granted because water is everywhere or because swimming just isn’t as popular, the swimming community still feels that their sport deserves equal recognition and prioritizing from the local government and corporate business entities.

At the end of the day, it’s all that NMISF and its affiliates are really asking for.