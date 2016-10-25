NMI team makes history in Palau

NEVER in the entire 18 year history of the Micronesia Cup outrigger canoe race, has a single team won every single event that they competed in—or in other words, swept the competition.

This past weekend, at the 2016 Micro Cup, the CNMI’s own Marianas Outrigger Club made history by doing just that.





MOC’s powerhouse men’s team capped off a very strong year by turning in their defining performance of 2016. Consisting of coach Dino Manning, James Lee, Rich Salas, Vince Tudela, Angel San Nicolas, Sapwinipwin Konak “Jack” Kabiriel, Jose Quan, Bobby Cruz and Billy Grow, MOC topped all three events that they competed in as a team.

MOC kicked things off by first blazing through the Open Men’s 500 meter with a time of 2:08.56 minutes. They bested clubs from Guam and Palau in this event which included Belau Kanu Club Waterfall, IFIT, Taotao Galaide Ma’aksom, PCC Mesekiu 1 and PCC Mesekiu 3.

In their second event, the V6 Sprints Open Men’s 1,500 meter, they clocked in at 7:31.85 minutes beating Hong Kong United, Belau Kanu Club Waterfalls, Taotao Galaide Ma’aksom, Haggan GWM and Guatdan Tasi.





Finally, MOC put the stamp on their Micro Cup dominance by topping the Long Distance Open Men’s 10 Miles on Day 3. They turned in a time of 1 hour 28 minutes and 46 seconds to beat out a combined assembly of all the teams they had faced in their two previous races.

Micro Cup 2016 was hosted in Koror, Palau and featured regional competitors from Micronesia and select parts of Asia.