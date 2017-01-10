Guam All-Stars vs. Knights in Marianas Bowl

(Press Release) — Preparations are underway for the 3rd installment of the Marianas Bowl which will pit the Guam All-Stars versus the newly formed Knights football team that will represent the CNMI.

The game will take place at the CPA Airport Field this coming Jan. 14, 2017. Two youth games featuring two different age groups (10-14 and 15-18 (high school) will be played that day.

The kick-off for the younger squad will take place at 10:00am and the High School game will kick-off at 1:00pm the same day. The bowl games will be co-hosted by both the Commonwealth Football League Association and Guam Junior Nationals.

The Youth/Matua division game, which is the third between the two islands, will see a seasoned team from Guam, headed by Guam organizer Herman Guerrero, facing off against a relatively green squad of CNMI players. The last time the island teams met was in January 2015 down in Guam. The CNMI lost in a nail biter with two seconds left on the clock. Guam aired the ball out to an open receiver in the end zone. The final score for that contest was 12-6.

Since then, the CNMI’s youth division did not reconvene for the 2015 season due to Typhoon Soudelor. 2016 saw the CNMI form a squad sponsored primarily by Mount Carmel School (MCS) but open to all students on island willing to play on the squad. The Knights, which is the MCS official mascot, is the name the CNMI team will field going into this contest.

According to CFLA Vice-Chairman Edmund Villagomez, a longtime CFLA board member and contributor, “The Knights high school football team has a number of veterans from the youth/Matua 2013 and 2014 seasons. The game will be the first ever for the CNMI featuring a high school age football team that does not have a weight limit and is linked to a school (MCS) unlike its predecessor, the bantam league from the defunct Saipan Youth Football League (SYFL). “

Bowl organizer and Head Coach for the Youth/Matua division Knights, John Blanco, knows that he has his work cut out for him. “Our two teams will be in for a tough day against two veteran Guam squads being coached by a seasoned collection of coaches that know how to get the job done. Both players and coaches have years of experience under their belts.”

Despite the uphill battle, Blanco sounded upbeat. “Though our youth squad is made up mostly of rookie players who are new to the game and a high school team that lacks the roster/veteran depth that their counterparts possess, we still look to go out and play our best. Regardless of the outcome, it’s still a win given the adversity we have faced over the last two years. The kids are excited to play the game.”





Sharing in the preparations, Blanco pointed out that several the coaches are CFLA alumni. “Our coaches include a number of men’s team players and former coaches and organizers from the CFLA. Head Coach for the Knights High School squad is Vaeotootoo Failauga Jr., who also serves as the CNMI Sharks (Men’s Team) Defensive Coordinator and starting inside linebacker. His Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator is Joe Ocampo, who also is a linebacker on the Sharks and has coaching credentials stretching back to the 1990s. He also played on several CFLA men’s teams.”

Looking to build a strong coaching staff for his youth/Matua team, Blanco has tapped a number of veterans and newcomers to the football coaching world to help. “Our youth/Matua coaches include Mike Tenorio, who serves as the assistant Head Coach, and has coached in both the youth and men’s ranks for the CFLA for a number of years. First year offensive coordinator for the junior squad is Vince Kaipat, who has played football in the SYFL and is currently a running back for the CNMI Sharks. Quarterback/Assistant Coach, Jerome Norita, also new to the field of coaching is the starting QB for the Sharks and played football in the SYFL. Offensive Line Coach is Harley Eriich, a first-year coach as well who played in the CFLA Men’s League.”

“On the defensive coaching side of the youth/Matua squad Joshua Manglona serves as the Defensive Coordinator. Manglona, a first-year coach as well, has played in the CFLA under the Tinian Typhoons and is currently a linebacker on the CNMI Sharks. Defensive line Coach is veteran CFLA player Charlie Peters, who has played for several teams including the Budweiser Predators, Express Electronic Eagles and is a defensive tackle on the CNMI Sharks. His coaching credentials include serving as an assistant coach in the 2001-2002 defending midget champion Western Warriors of the SYFL (12-14 age group).”

Blanco added that the support from the parents has been strong. “Parent Representative, Charles Cepeda, is no stranger to football having served as Chairman of the CFLA during its inaugural season back in 2001. He along with Team Mom, Arisa Peters, look to organize the logistical support for the team.”

CFLA Chairman, Ed Arriola Jr., has been working hard to secure sponsors and donors to the upcoming event and is excited about renewing this annual bowl after a brief hiatus. “Having roots in both Guam and the CNMI I feel it’s important for games like this to help build bridges between us. When it’s all said and done, we are all winners and respective football programs are stronger because of this annual bowl game.”

Echoing the CFLA Chairman’s sentiments, CFLA Commissioner Paul Ferreira looks forward to continuing this partnership and developing the island’s football talent to not only play competitively locally but to also prepare themselves to move on to the next stage like receiving football scholarships to play in college and one day maybe even playing at the pro level. “The players here in the islands have so much potential and I feel that games like this will help to enhance their football IQ which is all so important if you want to move on to the next level.”

Other members of the CFLA governing body include Ivan Blanco, Mark Rabauliman, Bill Torres, and Jeri May Tudela. The CFLA officiating crew include Glen Dikito and Calvin Yamagishi.

The CFLA is encouraging the public to come out and support their respective teams. For more information log on to www.cnmifootball.com or e-mail them at cnmifootball@gmail.com. You can also find more information or be kept up to speed with what is going on by liking their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cnmifootball/.